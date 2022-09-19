FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – He remembers sitting in a room during college and listening to the radio.

He heard the numbers read – one after the other, all the way up to 29.

He held 42.

So Ronald R. Covington, whose father carried a Browning Automatic Rifle through Eastern Europe during World War II and whose uncle flew jets in the Congo, did not go to Vietnam.

By the time he graduated college, he already had a family and thought the military wasn’t an option.

Flash forward 40-some years, and Covington jumped at the chance to help manage the investments and finances of the National Desert Storm and Desert Shield Memorial to be built in the shadow of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C.

“I have a sincere regret I did not wear the cloth of my country,” The Fort Wayne-based investment representative said. “For me, this is a chance to serve my country in a way I never thought possible, and I’m proud to do it.”

Covington, who works for Lincoln Investment Planning, humbly describes himself as “just a dumb kid from the Ohio River,” having been born in Evansville.

But he is now one of several Hoosiers involved in the project, which is scheduled to be completed in 2024 and involves 34-different countries erecting a structure that will reflect the unique environmental battles of the 1991 war with Iraq as well as leaving visitors with a memory of what Desert Storm and Desert Shield accomplished.

In a nutshell, Covington is the quarterback of an investment team managing an 8-figure financial portfolio which is being used to construct the memorial.

“He’s a one-man dynamo,” said Scott Stump, the CEO and President of the memorial who served as an infantryman in the U.S. Marine Corps in support of Operation Desert Shield and Desert Storm.

Stump, who hails from the South Bend area, once worked in the financial sector with Covington. Once plans for the memorial progressed, he floated his old colleague’s name as someone who would be able to handle the money side of the project.

“When dealing with things that are financial, it’s all about trust, and knowing who people are and making sure nobody is going to abscond with your funds,” Stump said. “He’s an honorable man, and what Ron does for us is a crucial part of the scenario.”

Covington himself is humble, and describes his people he is managing as the true workhorses in the project. Several are also from the Hoosier state, as well as the Indianapolis-based architect who has completed the latest renderings for the memorial.

“These guys are really good,” Covington said. “I participate, but they do the heavy lifting.”

Covington, who took on this project due to his admiration for the military and his desire to not yet retire, called it an astounding feat of cooperation – something he doesn’t think everyone sees all the time in this day and age.

Thirty-four countries working together, many people involved, several of them Hoosiers – you don’t always see it all come together.

“This is a story about unity in a time of division,” he said. “It’s a concentrated effort but an effort in unity, and an effort, I just can’t imagine 34 countries of the free world doing anything together today. Maybe that’s the lesson. Maybe that’s the story.”

