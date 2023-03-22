MARSHALL, Ind. (WANE) An Indiana State Park has the distinction of having the “Midwest’s Best Hike” according to MidwestLiving. The online and print magazine tabbed Trail 3 at Turkey Run State Park as part of its annual Best of the Midwest list.

The park is located near the town of Marshall in Starke County. Turkey Run features sandstone cliffs and hemlock groves.

The 1.7-mile trail is a relatively rugged trek that traces a riverbed. Rock formations, waterfalls, and glacial potholes provide scenic highlights before hikers climb out of the canyon via wooden ladders. Trail 3 hikers are advised to wear shoes they don’t mind getting wet.

According to the Turkey Run website, a partial closure is in effect for Trail 3 due to damage caused by a large fallen tree. The upper section of Trail 3 between the junctions of trails 5 and 10 is closed until a staircase can be replaced.