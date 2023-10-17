LAKE WAWASEE, Ind. (WANE) — Calling all lake lovers: a 2,824-square-foot condominium along Lake Wawasee is up for sale.

Unit 1 of Governor’s Hill Condominiums, 9042 E Hatchery Road in Syracuse, is up for sale by The Lynn Reecer Team with Encore Sotheby’s International Realty. Listed at $1,499,000, the property boasts four bedrooms and three full baths alongside the largest natural lake in Indiana.

Exterior of Governor’s Hill Condominiums along Lake Wawasee (Courtesy The Lynn Reecer Team with Encore Sotheby’s International Realty)

(Courtesy The Lynn Reecer Team with Encore Sotheby’s International Realty)

Floor plan with dimensions for property on Lake Wawasee (Courtesy The Lynn Reecer Team with Encore Sotheby’s International Realty)

Governor’s Hill Condominiums along Lake Wawasee (Courtesy The Lynn Reecer Team with Encore Sotheby’s International Realty)

Governor’s Hill Condominiums along Lake Wawasee (Courtesy The Lynn Reecer Team with Encore Sotheby’s International Realty)

The ground-floor unit includes a one-car garage, two parking spaces, two boat spaces and one jet ski space, including lifts. According to the online listing, the condo is turnkey, including a Bennington Tritoon and a jet ski. The property also has a pool on site in addition to lakeside activities.

Check out the full listing or schedule a showing on the realtor’s website.