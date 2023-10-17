LAKE WAWASEE, Ind. (WANE) — Calling all lake lovers: a 2,824-square-foot condominium along Lake Wawasee is up for sale.
Unit 1 of Governor’s Hill Condominiums, 9042 E Hatchery Road in Syracuse, is up for sale by The Lynn Reecer Team with Encore Sotheby’s International Realty. Listed at $1,499,000, the property boasts four bedrooms and three full baths alongside the largest natural lake in Indiana.
The ground-floor unit includes a one-car garage, two parking spaces, two boat spaces and one jet ski space, including lifts. According to the online listing, the condo is turnkey, including a Bennington Tritoon and a jet ski. The property also has a pool on site in addition to lakeside activities.
Check out the full listing or schedule a showing on the realtor’s website.