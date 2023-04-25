FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Two popular spring and summer events are back in 2023. Trek the Trails and Tread the Trails return next week with a special event.

The Trails Celebration Party will take place on Tuesday, May 2 at the Salomon Farm Park Old Barn located off Dupont Road from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. hosted by Fort Wayne Trails Inc. Following the Tuesday event, Tread the Trails will take place on Thursdays.

Tickets for the Trails Celebration Party cost $10 and may be purchased before the event at https://fwt.donorwrangler.com/donate/?id=19. Children under 16 will be free. Tickets will be sold at the event, as well. Heavy appetizers will be included with tickets and a cash bar will be available. Music by DJ Trend.

Date and locations for the next 5 Trek the Trails bicycle rides:

5/9: Shoaff Park, 6401 St. Joe Road, Conklin Pavilion

5/16: Fellowship Missionary Church, 2536 E. Tillman Rd.

5/23: Covington Elementary School, 2430 W. Hamilton Rd.

5/30: Franke Park, 3411 Sherman Blvd., park at lot between Pavilion #1 and Shoaff Lake

6/6: The Plex North, 1807 E. California Rd., park in the northern most parking lot

Locations for the next 5 Tread the Trails for walkers, runners and wheelchairs:

5/18: Fellowship Missionary Church, 2536 E. Tillman Rd.

6/1: Franke Park 3411 Sherman Blvd., park at lot between Pavilion #1 and Shoaff Lake

6/15: Indian Trails Park, 10313 Aboite Center Rd, park in southwestern-most lot

6/29: Rockhill Park, across from 1474 Catalpa St.

7/13: Moser Park, 601 W. Main St., New Haven

Full schedule of Trek the Trail bike rides: http://www.fortwayneparks.org/trails/news-events.html

Trek the Trails is sponsored by Freedom Cycle Co, Trek Bikes Fort Wayne, VS Engineering, UAW Local #2209, and Three Rivers Velo Sport.

Tread the Trails is presented by the City of Fort Wayne, the Fort Wayne Running Club, Fort Wayne Trails and the City of New Haven.

The Fort Wayne Area Trails Network consists of 134 miles of trails, with 100 miles inside City limits.