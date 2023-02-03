(WANE) It’s time to take a look at products recalled in January by the Consumer Product Safety Commission because they can pose a danger.
Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita released the list of products found below:
- FRIGG Silicone Pacifiers from Mushie & Co
- Textron-Specialized-Vehicles from E-Z-GO
- Youth-All-Terrain-Vehicles from EGL Motor
- Infant Bath Seats from Karmas Far
- Bicycles from Giant Bicycle
- Residential Elevators from Savaria Corporation
- Wood Wagons from Colony Brands
- Carbon Handlebars and Bicycles from Quality Bicycle
- Children’s Pajamas from P.J. Salvage
- Sportsman and Scrambler 1000 S All-Terrain Vehicles from Polaris Recalls
- Rocking Sleepers from Kids2
- Rock ‘n Play Sleepers from Fisher-Price
- Honda Talon 1000 ROVs from American Honda
- Cordless Multi-Surface Wet Dry Vacuums from BISSELL
- Free-Standing 86-Inch Smart Televisions and Stands from LG
- Vinyl Single-Hung Impact Windows from MI Windows and Doors
- Headlight Sealant from Meguiar’s
- Vanessa Fire Tables from Ove Decors
- Children’s Robes from Vaenait Baby
- Hot Chocolate Pots from Lifetime Brands
- Multi-Purpose Helmets from Sakar International
- NewCosplay Children’s Sleepwear from Mianzhu Ye Xin Trading
- NewCosplay Children’s Sleepwear from Weihai Juanhai Decoration Material
- NewCosplay Children’s Sleepwear from Hainan Chong Yu Industrial
- NewCosplay Children’s Sleepwear from Shanghai Jing Cheng Landscape Engineering Company
- NewCosplay Children’s Sleepwear from Shanghai Jinhui Gardening Center
- Children’s Pajama Sets from Selfie Craft Company
- NewCosplay Children’s Sleepwear from Shanghai Xunao Elevator
- Taylor and Finch Six-Wick Scented Candles from Ross Stores
If you believe you recently purchased a recalled product, stop using it, and check its recall notice. Then follow the notice’s instructions, including where to return the product or what steps must be taken to receive a replacement product. To view recalls issued prior to January, visit the Consumer Protection Safety Commission website