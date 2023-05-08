FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A number of streets in the southwest area of Fort Wayne are slated to be repaved in the coming days. The first project gets underway Tuesday, May 9, weather permitting.

Traffic will be maintained during the repaving. Here’s the schedule:

5/9-5/10 Ardmore Ave. between N. Washington Road and Jefferson Blvd.

5/10-5/12 Freeman St. between Ontario St. and Nuttman Ave..

5/11-5/15 Covington Road between Fillmore St. and Freeman St.

5/11-5/16 Portage Road between Freeman St. and Taylor St.

5/12-5/17 Nuttman Ave. between Ardmore Ave. and Brooklyn Ave.

5/15-5/19 Brooklyn Ave. between Nuttman Ave. and Covington Road