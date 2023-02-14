(WANE) — While most people recognize Valentine’s Day as the staple holiday for Feb. 14, there are other reasons to celebrate the day.

Here are three other national holidays celebrated annually on this day:

National Organ Donor Day

National (Organ) Donor Day started in 1998 by the Saturn Corporation and its United Auto Workers partners. These partners include the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services support and a collection of nonprofit health organizations.

This holiday aims to increase awareness about the significance of organ donation. According to the Health Resources & Services Administration, about 17 people die each day waiting for an organ transplant. Each transplant can save up to eight lives and enhance more than 75.

The range of donations focuses on organs, tissues, marrow, platelets and blood.

For information on how to become a donor, you can visit the Donate Life Northwest website or organdonor.gov.

National Ferris Wheel Day

Today also can be recognized as National Ferris Wheel Day. The holiday also honors the birth of George Washington Gale Ferris, Jr., who is better known as the man who invented the Ferris Wheel.

The Ferris Wheel was invented in 1893 as a centerpiece for World’s Columbian Exposition in Chicago. Daniel H. Burnham, director of works for the fair, sought out to create an attraction that could rival the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France.

As a result, the Ferris Wheel was born.

The world’s biggest Ferris Wheel is the Ain Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, standing at 820 feet tall.

National Cream-Filled Chocolates Day

Of these three holidays, this one probably has the strongest link to Valentine’s Day. Americans purchase about 58 million pounds of chocolate every year on Feb. 14.

National Cream-Filled Chocolates Day was created in 1912 by Jean Neuhaus II, a Belgian chocolatier.

Food Digital ranks the top 10 best-selling chocolate companies by total sales: