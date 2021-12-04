There’s a new dog in town on Fort Wayne patrol K-9 team

Trooper Anthony “AJ” Repass and ISP K9 “Buck”

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Indiana State Police Fort Wayne Post welcomes to their rank and file a new patrol K-9 team. Trooper Anthony Repass and K-9 partner, Buck, graduated Friday from the Indiana State Police K-9 Academy in Indianapolis.

Together, Trooper Repass and Buck successfully completed the demanding 12-week training program, which includes certifications in areas such as drug detection, tracking, article searches, building searches, obedience, and apprehension. In total, more than 400 hours of training takes place, both day and night and in all weather conditions, before the handler and K-9 trainees are certified to begin patrolling together.

Trooper Repass and Buck were one of eleven K-9 teams to complete the training. The other ten teams are assigned to other districts around the state. The Indiana State Police currently has 36 patrol K-9 teams and 6 explosive detection K-9 teams. The Fort Wayne Post will now be staffed with three patrol K-9 teams.

Trooper Repass has served with the Indiana State Police for seven years, and has been primarily assigned to patrol duties in Adams, Blackford, Jay, and Wells Counties. He serves as a Control Tactics instructor and also serves on the District TIP Team (Riot Control). Buck is a one-year-old Belgian Malinois that came to the Indiana State Police from a select breeder in the Czech Republic.

The guidelines for housing an ISP K-9 like Buck require handlers to have an outdoor kennel facility at their home. Funding sources for the kennel work is either at the handler’s expense, or from donations raised by the handler. Through gracious donations in August of this year, Berne Ready Mix donated the concrete material, and Hitchcock Concrete in Decatur donated the labor and oversight necessary to construct the required kennel pad along with the assistance of a few fellow troopers.

Thanks to their generosity and dedication to supporting local law enforcement, Buck will have a safe and dry kennel to call home during his tenure of service with the Indiana State Police.