Mayor Tom Henry announces video of his OWI arrest will be released during a news conference on December 16, 2022.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry has already announced that he’s running for a second term, but his confidence appeared to be shaken the night he was arrested.

“There goes my next election,” Henry said to the officers processing his arrest.

The only other candidate that has declared for the upcoming election is 3rd District Councilman Tom Didier.

Despite the footage being released, Didier is holding pat on not using any of it as ammunition during the campaign.

“I have always said in life that if someone says something bad about you, it’s really a reflection on themselves,” Didier said. “I don’t really want to say anything derogatory against Mr. Henry.”

Didier confirmed to WANE 15 that none of the body cam footage will be used in marketing come election season and that he intends to run a race “above board.”

“I want people to vote for the person and not the faults,” Didier said.

Jason Arp has also considered throwing his hat in the ring for mayor after launching an exploratory committee earlier this year.

Arp did not want to comment Friday until he had seen all of the body cam footage.