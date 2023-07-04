FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — America turned 247 years old Tuesday, and to celebrate, Fort Wayne is holding its annual firework spectacle from the top of the Indiana Michigan Power Center.

The celebration features thousands of dollars worth of fireworks blasted off during a performance that is around 20 minutes long.

“For the whole 22 minutes, it’s quite thunderous, it’s like being in the middle of a lightning storm with fire,” Matt Loraine, the organizer of the fireworks said. “The whole building shakes. It shakes when it leaves the pipe and it shakes when it goes off in the sky.”

But in order to fund a performance that Loraine says is all finale costs a lot, and for that, he thanks several key community members.

“The city of Fort Wayne and Tom Henry is a huge portion of this, Bill Bean allows us to use his building… and of course the TinCaps and Mike Nutter,” Loraine said.

The firework shells were loaded into tubes and prepared for most of Thursday afternoon leading up to the TinCaps game.

It’s a process that Loraine has grown to love, even though he rarely sees the fireworks that his performances light off.

“When you’re a fireworks contractor, you don’t get to look very often,” Loraine said.

He’s been helping out with the city’s fireworks since he was 10 years old and doesn’t plan on stopping anytime soon.

“It’s a cause for celebration,” Loraine said.