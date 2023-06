FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Vera Bradley outlet sale is back; get ready to get your fix of pursues, bags, totes and more.

Kelly Brown Vera Bradley Vice President of Retail Sales stop at WANE 15 to discuss all the new and returning items coming to the sale.

The sale begins on Wednesday, June 14 and ends on Sunday, June 18. There is select ticketed and non-ticketed times within those days. For full details on how to get tickets and times, click here.