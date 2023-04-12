FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Temptations are performing at The Clyde Theatre this summer.

The iconic R&B group is on tour with their new album, “Temptations 60″ and is making a stop in Fort Wayne on July 29.

The group is among four upcoming performances that have tickets on pre-sale starting Thursday at 10 a.m. Find details and ticket information here.

Known for hits like “My Girl”, The Temptations are #1 on Billboard Magazine’s list of the Greatest R&B/Hip-Hop Artists of All Time. The new album and tour mark 60 years of the band’s career.

The other three shows with pre-sales at The Clyde include Big Bad Voodoo Daddy, MANIA: The ABBA Tribute, and Dave Mason with the Georgia Thunderbolts.