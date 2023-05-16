FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — With spring in full swing, two popular outdoor bars in Fort Wayne are ready to start the 2023 season.

On Tuesday, The Sidecar announced on Facebook that it opened for the 2023 season at 5:00 p.m.

The cocktail bar will operate on the following schedule for the 2023 season:

Tuesday through Thursday: 5:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Friday and Saturday: 5:00 p.m. to midnight

The Deck at the Gas House also announced on Facebook that it will start with a soft opening this week with plans to officially open up on Wednesday.

Both The Sidecar and The Deck offer outdoor dining and drinking experiences in downtown Fort Wayne.