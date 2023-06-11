FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — On June 10 and 11, reenactors from across the country recreated the Siege of Fort Wayne during the War of 1812.

The confluence of the Three Rivers was once the front line in a battle that could have decided the fate of the entire Northwest Territory. The Native Confederation allied with the British and clashed with the American forces to decide the fate of one of the last US outposts on the frontier. Had Fort Wayne fallen, Great Britain would have controlled the entire western border of the United States.

Visitors were able to experience the battle. While observing musket and cannon demonstrations. Local period artisans were in attendance and children enjoyed numerous activities.