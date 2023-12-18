FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — With only a few days left in The Salvation Army’s annual Red Kettle campaign, the organization is concerned it may not be able to raise enough money to meet its goal.

As of Dec. 18, The Salvation Army has raised nearly $290,000 through the Red Kettle Campaign, which is short of the organization’s $375,000 goal.

The Salvation Army uses money from the Red Kettle campaign to fund its programs throughout the year and help families in need.

According to the organization, some programs could be discontinued if the goal is not met, and Lt. Scott Smith, a corps officer with The Salvation Army, said there are also new programs the organization has in mind that would be tough to start without raising enough money.

“We don’t want to put any of our programming at risk, and we would obviously do our best to figure out how we can keep those programs going,” Lt. Smith said.

Ways to Donate to The Salvation Army

The main issue The Salvation Army has encountered during this year’s Red Kettle campaign is trying to find enough bell ringers to volunteer at the nearly three dozen locations across Allen County.

“We’ve got some great volunteers that are doing it, but we just don’t have enough to cover all the shifts,” Lt. Smith said.

To boost The Salvation Army’s chances of meeting its goal, the organization partnered with NAI Hanning & Bean, a real estate agency in Fort Wayne, which will match all donations from Monday until the Red Kettle campaign ends Saturday.

A tap-to-pay system is attached to The Salvation Army’s red kettle stand at Sam’s Club on Lima Road. The system offers another option to donate for those who do not have cash on hand.

“It makes such a huge difference, and if people can come out and your $1 becomes $2, and your $5 becomes $10 — whatever it is that you can afford to give — it will just help us to make our goal,” Lt. Smith said.

Those interested in donating to The Salvation Army through the Red Kettle campaign have until Saturday to do so, and each kettle stand also offers a tap-to-pay system where those who do not have cash on hand can use a credit card or smartphone to donate.

Although The Salvation Army is still working toward its fundraising goal, Lt. Smith said the organization is still very appreciative of the donations it has received so far.

“It is absolutely incredible that this community is very generous,” Lt. Smith said. “They have always been very generous.”

Anyone interested in bell ringing before the campaign ends can register online.