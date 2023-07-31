FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Salvation Army is hoping to meet its goal for a summer program that aims to provide children with school supplies before school starts back up.
Tools for School aims to assist families in need by providing essential school supplies, but officials said the collections efforts are short by about 300 children.
The Salvation Army provided a list of supplies the organization needs:
- Here is a list of supplies needed:
- Book Bags (Highest Need)
- Tissues
- Pens
- Pencils
- 3 Ring Binders
- Dry Erase Markers
- Composition Notebooks
- Pink Erasers
- Folders
- Highlighters
- 3 x 5 Index Cards, Crayons
- Markers
- Loose Leaf Paper
- Pencil Bag/Case
- Spiral Notebooks
The organization said those interested in donating to The Salvation Army can do so until Wednesday, Aug. 2.
People can offer either item donations or monetary donations that will be used by The Salvation Army to purchase school supplies.
Donation can be dropped off at 2901 N. Clinton St.