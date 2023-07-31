FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Salvation Army is hoping to meet its goal for a summer program that aims to provide children with school supplies before school starts back up.

Tools for School aims to assist families in need by providing essential school supplies, but officials said the collections efforts are short by about 300 children.

The Salvation Army provided a list of supplies the organization needs:

Here is a list of supplies needed:

Book Bags (Highest Need)

Tissues

Pens

Pencils

3 Ring Binders

Dry Erase Markers

Composition Notebooks

Pink Erasers

Folders

Highlighters

3 x 5 Index Cards, Crayons

Markers

Loose Leaf Paper

Pencil Bag/Case

Spiral Notebooks

The organization said those interested in donating to The Salvation Army can do so until Wednesday, Aug. 2.

People can offer either item donations or monetary donations that will be used by The Salvation Army to purchase school supplies.

Donation can be dropped off at 2901 N. Clinton St.