FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The holiday season draws two big initiatives out of The Salvation Army.

While the Red Kettle campaign and its bell ringers is hard to miss, the second campaign can fly under the radar, or rather, under the tree.

It’s called ‘Angel Tree,’ and it gives presents to families who may struggle to provide gifts for their children on Christmas.

Parents sign up in the fall and give information about their children, and The Salvation Army matches up donated gifts with the wants of the children.

This week, The Salvation Army will finally give the gifts to the families, and Kenyon Sivels with the Salvation Army couldn’t be happier.

“We’re so thankful and eager to everyone who has donated, so thankful to people who’ve taken one family, a bunch of families, bunch of people in different families, bunch of tags, all of those things. And this is the culmination,” Sivels said gesturing to the bags of presents that surrounded him in The Salvation Army community center chapel.

Distribution days in which the bags of toys are given to families are on Tuesday and Wednesday. On Monday, volunteers arranged the gifts into bags labeled with the names of families to make sure the rest of the week went smoothly.