FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Rescue Mission just wrapped up handing out meals for its third largest holiday.

Per a release from The Rescue Mission, this year’s approach was a carry-out style, which allowed any member of the community to grab a meal this Easter Sunday. Last year, The Rescue Mission handed out almost 2,500 meals.

This year’s goal? 4,000.

CEO and President of The Rescue Mission Donovan Coley said that this day can be “another day of struggle to fulfill basic needs” for some. By handing out free meals, The Rescue Mission is able to “provide warmth [and] comfort.”

Free meals do not stop after Easter Sunday. The Rescue Mission serves three hot meals a day every day. These meals are free and open to anyone in the community.

For more information on today’s event or future free meals, visit The Rescue Mission’s website.