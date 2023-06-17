FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Juneteenth Fort Wayne celebrates “The Real Juneteenth;” honoring the important piece of Black history and culture through community engagement.

The event is from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on June 17 at Kettler Park.

The event will kick off with a performance by local artists and feature live music, spoken word poetry, and dance. Attendees will have the opportunity to participate in interactive workshops and discussions, which focus on history, culture, and the continued struggle toward racial equity.

There will also be a free basketball camp for middle schoolers and a Red Velvet Cake Bakeoff.

Food vendors will offer cuisine from the Black American Experience and there will be a marketplace featuring items created by local Black-owned businesses.

This event is free and open to the public. Juneteenth Fort Wayne encourages attendees to arrive early. For more information and updates, visit Juneteenth Fort Wayne on Facebook.