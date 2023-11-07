FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) It’s Election Day 2023 and polls in Indiana will be open until 6 p.m. for those who want to vote for municipal offices and ballot questions. In Ohio, polls are open from 6:30 a.m. until 7:30 p.m.

For one stop voter information in Indiana visit the IndianaVoters.com website. In Ohio, the Secretary of State website has all the information you need.

In Fort Wayne voters will decide whether Democrat Tom Henry will be elected to serve an unprecedented fifth term as mayor, or whether long-time Republican city council member Tom Didier will occupy the seat.

Multiple city council seats are also up for grabs in Fort Wayne as well as a Fort Wayne Community Schools funding question.

In Ohio, two questions one the ballot have gotten national attention. One deals with abortion rights and the other with the legalization of marijuana.

WANE 15 will provide election results here on wane.com and on-air.