FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Temperatures in northeast Indiana are expected to drop from the 50s to the 30s this week. Though the Fort Wayne Street Department is focusing on leaf pickup through the middle of December, they’re also on standby for any winter weather events.

Taking care of snow removal operations in the state’s second largest city is quite the task. When three or more inches of snow falls, the Street Department plows every stretch of Fort Wayne’s more than 1,200 miles of roadway.

Fort Wayne Street Commissioner Brian Shimkus said maintaining that mileage of roads requires a minimum of 36 plow drivers working at any given time.

“We are ready,” Shimkus said. “We have trucks on standby just in case anything does come through Fort Wayne. If we have any snow and ice events, we have the vehicles ready.”

Right now, the city has 7,000 tons of salt and 40,000 gallons of brine on hand. That supply will almost certainly need to be replenished during the season as Shimkus said an average of 11,000 tons of salt is used each winter.

“It makes it more convenient and efficient for our drivers to get salt as quickly as possible as needed,” Shimkus said.

Fort Wayne has 18 snow routes and the roads are grouped in three priorities: primary, secondary and tertiary.

Primary roads are the main arteries in the city, and secondary roads connect those main arteries. Tertiary roads are side streets and subdivisions.