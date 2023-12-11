ALBION, Ind. (WANE) — You’ve probably heard of holiday shopping programs in which law enforcement agencies take children and families out for an evening full of Christmas shopping. The Noble County Sheriff’s Department in Albion also has that program, and they are getting ready to treat local kids to a night out in which they can shop for the holidays without worrying about spending their own money.

Chief Deputy Brian Walker said that that this is the 23rd year for the program and it continues to grow every year thanks to continuous support from the community and the Land O’ Lakes F.O.P Lodge.

This year, 20 kids have been selected from local schools in Noble County. They will be picked up by the officers and escorted through the town of Kendallville with lights and sirens ablaze until they reach their shopping destination. The kids will get a chance to shop with the officers for both their wants and their needs before they are treated with Pizza for dinner.

Walker said that most of the kids don’t always dart directly to the toy aisle. In fact, most of them shop for their family members and friends with the money they are given.

“We had a family that had multiple kids. We took one kid shopping and he wanted to make sure that all of his brothers and sisters had coats and gloves. We had a local churches step in and supply what they needed: coats, gloves and hats… everything that the entire family needed.” Walker recalled from last year’s shopping trip.

The generosity doesn’t end with community organizations stepping up to help. The officers have been known to pay for the necessities so that the kids can focus on being kids and purchase a new toy they’d like to have instead.

But the officers involved in the program also hope to leave a positive impact on the kids as well. Walker said, “We’re here to help. We’re always going to be here to help. We can be that person they can reach out to. A lot of the time, their first interaction with law enforcement officers may be negative. Maybe it was a car accident or maybe it was a traffic stop, or anything of that nature. We want this to be a positive impact on them.”

Down the road, Walker hopes to grow the program further and get more kids involved.

Donations are always accepted for the shopping trip, no matter what time of the year it may be. For more information on how you can donate, follow the link below to contact the Land O’ Lakes F.O.P who can connect you to the Noble County Sheriff’s Department.

https://www.fop126.com