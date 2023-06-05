NORTHEAST, Ind. (WANE) — If you have a hard time remembering which markets are on which day, look no further. Below is a list of all farmer’s markets, farm stands or places to get the freshest produce in Northeast Indiana.

ALLEN COUNTY

Allen County Marketplace: 1010 Carroll Road, parking lot of Pathway Community Church. Open the second Saturday of each month from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Cedar Creek Produce: 11709 Clay St., Leo-Cedarville. Times vary throughout the year. “U-Pick Blueberries” starting July 5th.

Fort Wayne’s Farmers Market: Electric Works, 1020 Swinney Ave, Fort Wayne. Open every Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Fort Wayne Makers Market: Hosts various events throughout the year.

Hardy’s Farm Market: 4525 Knoll Rd. Fort Wayne. Hours vary, closed until July for farm restock.

Hilger Family Farm: 5534 Butt Road, open 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Closed on Sundays. Currently have “U-Pick Strawberries” from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Huntertown Gardens: 14 County Rd. 70, Laotto. Open 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Sunday hours are 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Jonnie Mae Farm Stand: 2518 Winter St. Fort Wayne. Open Fridays, 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Monroeville Farmers Market: Sundays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 110 S Main Street on 101, just north of Monroeville Road at the gazebo.

New Haven’s Music, Market & Munchies: July 12, 19, 26 from 5:00 p.m. to 8 p.m. in Schnelker Park, 956 Park Ave, New Haven.

Rose Avenue Education Farm: Plowshares Mobile Markets are operated June 1 – October 31 at several locations in the greater Fort Wayne area.

Salomon Farm Park Farmer’s Market: Wednesdays from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., June 7 – Sept. 6. Locoated at 817 W. Dupont Rd.

Schmuckers Produce Farm: 12815 Doty Rd, New Haven. Open Mon/Wed/Fri/Sat, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Closed Tue/Thurs/Sun.

Southside Market: Every Saturday, Easter through mid-December. Hours are 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Located at 3300 Warsaw St. Fort Wayne.

YLNI Farmers Market: Corner of Wayne and Berry Streets. Open Wednesday evenings from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

OUTSIDE ALLEN COUNTY

Avilla Community Market: First and third Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Located at Eley Memorial Park, E Albion St. Avilla.

Downtown Auburn Farmer’s Market: Wednesdays and Saturdays through October. Open 7:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Wednesday located on 9th Street in Auburn. Saturdays is on the corner of 7th St. and Union.

Huntington Farmers Market: Starting July 12 to Sept. 27 on Wednesdays from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Weather permitting at Lake Clare, broadway and Old U.S. 24.

Jeff’s Farm Market: 609 E 1st St. Warren, IN. Open various hours all week.

Kendallville Farmers Market: Every Saturday until Sept. 16 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Located at the Community Learning Center Riley St. parking lot.

North Manchester Farmers Market: Saturdays 8:00 a.m. to noon. At Ogan’s Landing on South Mill St. North Manchester.

Did we miss one? Email us at newsrelease@wane.com and let us know.