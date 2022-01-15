The most popular cars in each state

(iSeeCars) – Pickup trucks have once again proven their dominance as the preferred vehicles among American consumers. The Ford F-150 has been America’s best-selling new vehicle for an astounding 40 years, and three additional pickup trucks are also among the top 10 best sellers. Pickup trucks are also popular with used car buyers, with pickups accounting for the top three best-selling used vehicles.

While pickup trucks dominate sales across the country, how do they fare in individual states? To find out, iSeeCars looked at over 17.4 million vehicle sales to determine the most popular used and new cars by state.

Most Popular New Cars By State:

Here are the most popular new vehicles in every state:

Most Popular New Cars by State -iSeeCars State Most Popular New Car % Share of Total State New Car Sales Alabama Toyota Camry 5.4% Alaska Ram Pickup 1500 7.0% Arizona Ram Pickup 1500 3.1% Arkansas GMC Sierra 1500 5.4% California Honda Civic 3.9% Colorado Ford F-150 4.1% Connecticut Honda CR-V 3.2% Delaware Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2.8% Florida Toyota RAV4 3.3% Georgia Ford F-150 4.3% Hawaii Nissan Frontier 4.1% Idaho Ford F-150 6.7% Illinois Hyundai Tucson 2.5% Indiana Chevrolet Silverado 1500 3.2% Iowa Ford F-150 4.7% Kansas Ford F-150 5.1% Kentucky Ram Pickup 1500 4.2% Louisiana Ford F-150 5.2% Maine Ford F-150 6.0% Maryland Honda CR-V 3.1% Massachusetts Toyota RAV4 3.2% Michigan Ram Pickup 1500 4.7% Minnesota Ford F-150 4.6% Mississippi Ford F-150 4.9% Missouri Chevrolet Silverado 1500 3.8% Montana Ford F-150 7.7% Nebraska Ford F-150 5.0% Nevada Ram Pickup 1500 2.8% New Hampshire Toyota Tacoma 2.9% New Jersey Honda CR-V 2.9% New Mexico Ford F-150 4.6% New York Honda CR-V 2.6% North Carolina Toyota Camry 3.2% North Dakota Ford F-150 6.4% Ohio Ram Pickup 1500 4.1% Oklahoma Ford F-150 5.5% Oregon Toyota Tacoma 3.0% Pennsylvania Honda CR-V 3.1% Rhode Island Toyota Highlander 4.1% South Carolina Toyota RAV4 3.5% South Dakota Ford F-150 6.8% Tennessee Ford F-150 3.3% Texas Ford F-150 5.5% Utah Ford F-150 4.6% Vermont Subaru Crosstrek 4.9% Virginia Honda CR-V 2.7% Washington Toyota Tacoma 2.8% West Virginia Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4.3% Wisconsin Ford F-150 5.2% Wyoming Ford F-150 6.3%

Pickup trucks are the most popular new car in 32 of 50 states.

The Ford F-150 is the most popular new car in 20 of 50 states.

Excluding pickup trucks, the most popular new car is the Honda CR-V in 6 states.

Alabama, California, and North Carolina are the only states to have a passenger car as their most popular vehicle.

Most Popular Used Cars by State:

Here are the most popular used vehicles in every state:

Most Popular Used Cars by State -iSeeCars State Most Popular Used Car % Share of Total State Used Car Sales Alabama Ford F-150 4.4% Alaska Ford F-150 5.8% Arizona Ford F-150 2.6% Arkansas Ford F-150 4.3% California Honda Civic 3.9% Colorado Ford F-150 4.0% Connecticut Nissan Rogue 3.4% Delaware Ford F-150 2.7% Florida Toyota Corolla 2.9% Georgia Ford F-150 3.8% Hawaii Toyota Tacoma 5.2% Idaho Ford F-150 7.9% Illinois Ford F-150 3.0% Indiana Chevrolet Equinox 3.7% Iowa Ford F-150 5.7% Kansas Ford F-150 5.6% Kentucky Ford F-150 4.3% Louisiana Ford F-150 5.5% Maine Ford F-150 5.6% Maryland Honda Civic 2.5% Massachusetts Toyota RAV4 3.8% Michigan Chevrolet Equinox 6.5% Minnesota Ford F-150 5.1% Mississippi Ford F-150 4.7% Missouri Ford F-150 4.5% Montana Ford F-150 8.3% Nebraska Ford F-150 5.5% Nevada Ford F-150 2.2% New Hampshire Ford F-150 3.4% New Jersey Honda Civic 3.2% New Mexico Ford F-150 4.5% New York Nissan Rogue 3.4% North Carolina Ford F-150 3.2% North Dakota Ford F-150 7.6% Ohio Ford F-150 3.6% Oklahoma Ford F-150 6.3% Oregon Ford F-150 3.7% Pennsylvania Ford F-150 3.4% Rhode Island Jeep Grand Cherokee 2.7% South Carolina Ford F-150 3.7% South Dakota Ford F-150 8.5% Tennessee Ford F-150 4.0% Texas Ford F-150 4.1% Utah Ford F-150 6.2% Vermont Toyota RAV4 4.7% Virginia Ford F-150 3.2% Washington Ford F-150 4.4% West Virginia Ford F-150 5.9% Wisconsin Ford F-150 5.8% Wyoming Ford F-150 8.8%

Pickup trucks are the most popular used car in 39 of 50 states.

The Ford F-150 is the most popular used car in 38 of 50 states.

Excluding pickup trucks, the most popular used car is the Honda Civic in three states.

The states without pickup trucks as a preferred vehicle are mainly coastal states.

Bottom Line

The ubiquitous Ford F-150 dominates new and used car sales, while additional American pickup trucks like the Chevrolet Silverado 1500, the Ram Pickup 1500, the GMC Sierra 1500, and the Toyota Tacoma also appear as the most popular vehicles in multiple states. Thanks to their versatility, pickup trucks have evolved from strictly working vehicles to being embraced as family-friendly haulers. A number of compact pickup trucks recently entered the market, providing consumers with even more options. Pickup trucks remain in-demand vehicles for both new and used car buyers, with no signs of slowing down.

