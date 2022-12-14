FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Nearly three years after the project became approved, The Lofts at Headwaters Park appears ready to begin the next step of development.

On Wednesday, the Allen County Capital Improvement Board (CIB) approved an extra $3 million for the construction of the mixed-use development project.

Initial estimates had the cost for the project around $67 million, but inflation pushed the costs to nearly $100 million.

“The request today at CIB was to provide $3 million into the project toward the public garage to get the project started so that we can start construction in March,” said Jonathan Leist, deputy director of redevelopment for Fort Wayne.

Leist said inflation is one of the main reasons the project has been moving slowly over the last year.

Construction on the project had originally been set to begin summer 2022.