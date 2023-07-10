FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Two years after launching a campaign aimed at bringing hope and healing to prisoners across the country, The Lighthouse has reached a new milestone in that endeavor.

The Lighthouse announced that it has sent over 1,500 personalized letters to inmates since starting the program in 2021.

Brandon Bower, founder and director of The Lighthouse, said the campaign is designed to build relationships with prisoners that will “open doors” to recovery once they are released from prison.

“Our prison letter campaign is a great way to show our support and care for our friends behind bars,” Bower said.

Duane Modlin, program director at The Lighthouse, said many prisoners have responded to the letters, and several have joined the organization’s residential re-entry program after being released from prison.

“It is amazing what one letter filled with compassion can do,” Modlin said. “It can change a life.”

The Lighthouse said if anyone knows someone in prison and thinks the person would benefit from receiving a letter, they should reach out to the organization with the person’s name and contact information and The Lighthouse will reach out to them.