The Landing’s Columbia Streetscape ready for debut

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After more than a year and a half of construction, the section of Columbia Street known as The Landing will reopen Thursday.

City and project leaders will gather at Columbia and Harrison streets downtown to celebrate the grand opening of the Columbia Streetscape at 1 p.m.

Crews broke ground and began working to renovate the historic space in February of 2018. Since then, they’ve taken a dated and somewhat tired part of town and given it new life.

One of the focal points of the project is the new Columbia Streetscape featuring beautiful new landscaping, lighting, benches, and walking space, just a block away from Promenade Park.

Additionally, the first floor of the newly remodeled buildings in the 100 block of W. Columbia Street will be home to a variety of businesses and restaurants. One of the earliest businesses to sign a lease was Utopian Coffee, which will open where the Flashback night club used to be.

A brewery, a salon, a gym, and several other businesses will also call The Landing home, along with dozens of residents. People began moving into the upper-floor apartments in June and have continued filing into the 70 living spaces above all of the businesses in the block.

Those businesses, many of which have roots in Fort Wayne, will celebrate various opening dates over the next few months.

Along with the grand opening celebration Thursday afternoon, officials are also expected to provide a more detailed update about the revitalization project as it wraps up.