FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — After spending nearly three years occupying a spot at The Landing, a popular pizza place will depart at the end of July.

Alto Grado Food & Beverage Company announced on its Facebook page that it will be closing its brick-and-mortar location at 111 W. Columbia St. on July 30.

“There were many considerations that went into the decision, but in the end, we feel that it will afford us the opportunity to focus on new and exciting things for Alto Grado Pizza,” the post said.

Alto Grado also said that the choice was not a “financial decision” and that the restaurant has been an “amazing success.”

Despite the announcement, Alto Grado will still be serving pizza at the Brunch on Barr farmers market, food truck events and through private catering events, according to the company.

Alto Grado opened its Columbia Street location in November 2020.