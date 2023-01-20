FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — On Friday, The Journal Gazette announced on its website it plans to move its Sunday paper to Saturday and debut a Weekend Edition paper.

As a result, all the features readers typically see in the Sunday paper, will be added to the new Weekend Edition on Saturdays.

The move will take place Jan. 28.

“The decision to consolidate and remove a day of print publication was not an easy one,” said The Journal Gazette Publisher Sherry Skufca.

The Journal Gazette said newspapers around the country have been dropping days of print publication due to rising production and delivery costs, along with the trend of subscribers preferring the immediacy of getting their news online.

Access to The Journal Gazette’s website is free to current seven-day print and digital subscribers.

Readers can also sign up for free email newsletters with links to daily headlines and breaking news alerts.

“The change to an expanded Saturday edition means readers have more time to plan their weekend shopping trips,” said Lori Fritz, president and CEO of Fort Wayne Newspapers.

The Journal Gazette has been locally owned since 1863.