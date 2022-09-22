FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Allen County Health Department hosted a drive-through event Thursday where new COVID booster shots were offered from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Allen County Department of Health Medical Clinic.

These new boosters are called “bivalent boosters,” meaning that they target two separate strains of COVID.

This booster targets both the original strain and Omicron variant.

Recently approved by the CDC, the health department strongly encourages those who already have base-level vaccinations to get it.

“Heading into fall, we encourage all who are eligible to get a bivalent COVID-19 vaccine,” Allen County Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Gutwein said in a press release.

Thursday’s drive-through also served another purpose for the department: a test of their emergency preparedness.

“We are doing this so we can test our abilities to do any urgent clinics,” said Mindy Waldron, the health department’s administrator. “Such as anthrax response, or hepatitis A is a good example.”

Waldron also gave WANE 15 a tour of the clinic’s setup.

Cars are funneled through the entrance, where they are then driven through a two-lane tent with workers who administer the boosters.

For those that may faint or have other health issues, there is an area to get out of your car and receive the shot, the health department calls it “Park-and-vax.”

Due to the nature of the event being a test of the department’s capabilities, they are not planning on another drive-through booster clinic at this time.