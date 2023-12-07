COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WANE)— The Grinch made an appearance in Columbia City Thursday night but not to steal Christmas.

Happy Valley Skate Center transformed into Whoville to host Skate Night with the Grinch.

Ticket sales went towards a memorial scholarship in honor of Jeff Geiger, former Whitley County 4-H president who passed away from COVID-19 a few years ago.

Geiger was the president of 4-H in Whitley County for over ten years.

Friends and loved ones say he was passionate about making an impact. They described him as the heartbeat of the community.

Local vendors and businesses donated items that were auctioned off. Proceeds from that, as well as ticket sales from the event all went towards the scholarship fund. Happy Valley Skate Center donated three dollars for every ticket sold and Bailey & Wood Mortgage Lender will be matching the final amount raised.

This was years in the making, initially, organizers were in the works to raise money for the 4-H fairgrounds but after Geiger passed the focus shifted to an annual event aimed at supporting the students.

Organizers say they need at least 25 thousand dollars to start up the scholarship fund with the Purdue extension but are confident that they will meet their goal.

The scholarship will be 1,000 dollars and benefit a deserving 4-H student in Whitley County.