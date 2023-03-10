FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A slice of Fort Wayne’s railroad history could be found at the Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Observatory Friday as part of The Great Train Connection exhibit.

The exhibit allows local railroad clubs to display, operate and talk about model trains and the history of trains.

Nate Cardelli, general manager of the Botanical Observatory, said the observatory has hosted the exhibit for years and that the exhibit offers both fun and educational experiences for people.

“We have a ton of great knowledge on-site volunteering their time to share all of the great things that trains have to offer as a hobby and as a toy as well,” Cardelli said.

The exhibit opened Friday and will run through Sunday during the observatory’s normal public hours.