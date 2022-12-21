FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — After more than a month touring and interviewing to support his recently released autobiography “So Help Me God,” Mike Pence made a stop in Fort Wayne.

The former Vice President and Indiana Governor held a book signing Wednesday at the Clyde Theatre, near Broadway and Bluffton Road.

With multiple stories on Pence’s recollection of January 6 and plans for the future, Pence was asked to retell a story included in the book about a memorable drive he had to Fort Wayne that he called “one of the greatest days of my life.”

In a story first shared with Adam Wren of Politico, Pence explained to WANE 15 the Olive Garden perks and pitfalls of a return to private life (top video).

Pence was also asked about a line in his book about the Great American Outdoors Act, which spent $1.3 billion on national parks. “It also created a new national park at the dunes of Lake Michigan in northern Indiana.

“It’s good to be vice president,” Pence wrote.

Was that the largest tangible thing he brought back to Indiana?

Upon arrival at the Clyde, WANE 15 was given time for only three questions.