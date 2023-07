CHURUBUSCO, Ind. (WANE) — A new farmer’s market has hit the streets, as Turtle Town Artisan Market begins bringing fresh products to Churubusco.

From 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on July 15, Aug. 5, Aug. 26, Sept. 2 and Sept. 16; local artists and businesses will be at one place. Which is 609 S Main St. in Churubusco.

Shop baked goods, produce, arts and more!

For those interested in becoming a member or looking for more information