FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Three fast food restaurants located next to each other in downtown Fort Wayne — Taco Bell, Rally’s and King Gyros — may soon be moving elsewhere.

The Allen County-Fort Wayne Capital Improvement Board (CIB) has a purchase agreement in place to take over the land occupied by Rally’s and King Gyros, according to Jonathan Leist, director of development for the Fort Wayne Community Development Division (FWCDD).

As for the Taco Bell location, Leist said the FWCDD voted to start discussing plans with Taco Bell and the CIB to acquire the land along the northeast corner of Ewing Street and Jefferson Boulevard.

Leist said Taco Bell has a lease for the location with roughly 20 years left, so city officials were left with two options: either negotiate a buyout with Taco Bell or work with the fast food operator to relocate.

City officials chose the latter, and Leist said they will work with Taco Bell to move to the empty lot on the southwest corner of Ewing Street and Jefferson Boulevard.

Leist said the group that owns that Taco Bell, as well as others across Indiana, did not want to move anywhere other than the empty lot since the downtown location is one of its best performers.

The nearby location offers “similar traffic counts [and] similar appeal” to Taco Bell, Leist said.

The three fast food spots, dubbed the “Fast Food Block” by Leist, take up 1.64 acres, and the area allows for many options since it sits next to Parkview Field and Grand Wayne Convention Center.

“There are a lot of options,” Leist said. “Nothing has been decided at this point — nothing is set in stone — but it’s a great site downtown.”

Leist said both sides have been in discussion for months, but it will likely be a few more months before any agreements are finalized.