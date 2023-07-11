FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — In 2014, the City of Fort Wayne took away collective bargaining for non-safety city workers.

And on Tuesday, to the tune of applause from city workers, a step was taken to undo that action.

“The emotion really got to me, and it got to the workers because they have been fighting this for nine years,” said Lloyd Osborne, a business representative with I.U.O.E Local 399.

An emotional city council meeting met its crescendo as council members voted on whether or not they would allow non-safety city workers to communicate to the city about working conditions through a union.

“It was like total silence, you could hear a pin drop,” said Jonathan Stantz, a city employee. “I don’t know if it was my heartbeat or what, but you could hear everyone’s heart just pounding.”

After a 6-2 passage (with Tom Didier and Tom Freistroffer voting no), the ordinance is pending a signature from the mayor. For those in support of collective bargaining, it felt like a long-awaited victory.

“If the administration chooses to and the workers choose to talk with a union to represent them, then they can have conversations around working conditions,” Osborne said.”

The ordinance does specify that it does not allow for collective bargaining, but proponents of the ordinance view it as a path to get there.

“Nothing in this ordinance is intended to nor does it grant rights to the non-safety employees of the City of Fort Wayne, to collectively bargain with the City,” states the ordinance.

“After nine long years, we finally got it passed so they could start to get their voice back in the workplace,” Osborne said.

The win was joined by another huge relief for city workers revolving around wages.

“The city council members went to bat for us tonight, the city attorney, and a few members from payroll,” Stantz said. “It makes you feel like you want to come to work.”

A unanimous vote pushed an ordinance that will increase pay for city workers.

Officials said that it has been long overdue to visit how much city employees make.

“The idea is there are a lot of positions in the city that have been difficult to fill, we’re in a very tight labor market right now,” said 1st District Councilman Paul Ensley. “The city conducted a survey of similar municipalities and other organizations to say where are we lagging behind the market, what adjustments and corrections do we need to make.”