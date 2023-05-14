FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Since its 1928 opening, The Embassy Theatre has been creating lifelong memories for 95 years.

The Festival of Trees has become a yearly staple for visitors

Originally the theatre opened as a vaudeville and movie house, but now showcases a wide variety of music, comedy and fine arts. The Embassy functions as a community space, bringing people together throughout the seasons. As the Festival of Trees has become a generational tradition since 1984.

Today, the Embassy is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and stands as one of the top historical landmarks in Fort Wayne.

The Embassy is saving the grand celebration for its 100th birthday. However, there are numerous shows and productions that individuals can attend in support of the Embassy.

Click here for the full list of all the events happening at The Embassy Theatre.