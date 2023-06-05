FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — In October, the Embassy Theatre will kick off the first of multiple shows as part of the 2023-2024 “Broadway at the Embassy” season.

“Broadway at the Embassy” consists of a five-show series and two season add-on shows that start in October 2023 and end in May 2024:

Main Series

Come From Away – Oct. 25, 2023

Mean Girls – Feb. 20, 2024

The Simon & Garfunkel Story – March 14, 2024

Pretty Woman: The Musical – April 13, 2024

Mamma Mia! – May 28 & 29, 2024

Season Add-ons

Cirque Dreams Holidaze – Dec. 7, 2023

STOMP – Jan. 21, 2024

“Patrons will be excited by the number of shows that range from beloved favorites to current hits,” said Embassy Theatre President and CEO Kelly Updike.

(Photo provided by the Embassy Theatre)

The Embassy said the only way to guarantee a seat is to subscribe to a subscription package, but on-sale dates for individual tickets will be announced at a later date.

Subscribers receive multiple perks including special ticket offers, first options to upgrade seats and avoiding box office lines, according to the Embassy.

The Embassy partnered with Nederlander National Markets on the production of “Broadway at the Embassy.”