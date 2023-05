The Deck at the Gas House

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — One of Fort Wayne’s most popular bars will soon be open for the 2023 season.

On Wednesday, The Deck at the Gas House announced it will open for the season on May 17.

Located along the St. Marys River by Headwaters Park, The Deck offers a variety of food along with a full bar in an outdoor setting.

In February, The Deck teased a May opening by announcing the bar was looking to hire for the season.