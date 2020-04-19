The Clyde Theatre delivers pizzas to nursing home

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Every day the number of feel good stories in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic continue to stack up. This week, the Club Room at The Clyde Theatre started a new campaign called Delivered with Love.

It’s a daily effort to re-connect with people we miss seeing amidst the stay-at-home order and a way to show appreciation and love for those in the community that are working for the greater good during this challenging time.

The Clyde team is asking the community to nominate a neighbor, friend, loved one, or essential worker to receive a warm meal, prepared and delivered with love. One winner will be chosen every day to receive a free Club Room meal delivered to their door.

Saturday, the Clyde team delivered pizzas and cookies to the staff at Coventry Meadows American Senior Community.

“They have a tough job and they’re stuck inside all day,” said Clyde Theatre Executive Director Gregg Coyle. “We’ve lost that ability to communicate with people every day. So for us it was just a way to be able to connect again with people and bring some hearts together.”

To nominate someone, reach out to the Club Room at the Clyde on social media. You can use the hashtag #deliveredwithlove.