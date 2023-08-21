FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A young Fort Wayne couple recuperating from what could have been an even more tragic hit-and-run crash Saturday evening are asking the public for help.

Louis Bunnell and Amanda Ackerman were traveling on a motorcycle west on East Washington Boulevard when the driver of a dark gray Toyota 4-Runner ran a red light at Lafayette Street and hit them as they crossed the intersection, Ackerman told WANE 15 Monday.

Although the accident was caught on a camera, the license plate was too blurred for police to identify it, Ackerman said. WANE 15 has reached out to the Fort Wayne Police Department in a public records request for camera footage of the accident.

Ackerman said her husband locked his brakes and the bike went rolling on its side, perhaps sparing them both from death. She went behind the vehicle and landed on her wrist, breaking it and had to have stitches to her knees.

Bunnell and Ackerman were both wearing helmets during the crash, and Ackerman also had a protective vest on.

“I landed on my head really hard. I have a black eye,” Ackerman said.

She added that her head is recovering from the hit.

“I’m OK compared to my husband,” the 28-year-old said. “The car completely ran over him. “

Bunnell, 29, is stil at the hospital with a broken femur and broken ribs.

“We were coming down (the street). We got the green. We weren’t even close. When we came up to it, he immediately locked his brakes,” Ackerman said. “The bike went rolling on its side. I went behind. He went right in the middle of the rear of the vehicle that rolled on top of him.”

Ackerman said she “blacked out, got up and saw a lot of people around” them.

“Someone came up and said she was a nurse and helped me take off my gear. I looked over and I see my husband laying on the ground. His bone was poking out,” said Ackerman, describing her husband’s femur bone. “It was sticking out.”

Bunnell now has a rod at the break and it’s predicted it will be “a couple of months” before he can return to work as a welder, Ackerman said.

Ackerman, who works for the post office, said the couple has health insurance. What they really want is for the driver of that car to be held accountable.

“We want to make it right,” Ackerman said.