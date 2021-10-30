The best all-wheel drive cars and SUVs you can buy

If you’re shopping today’s vehicles, you’ve probably noticed that many come equipped with all-wheel drive, and usually at an added cost. It’s not just SUVs that offer this all-weather drive type, as more sedans are adding AWD configurations to their model lineups. How does all-wheel drive work, and is it worth it? And what types of vehicles offer AWD, and which ones are the best?

With winter quickly approaching, we’ve done the research to find the best all-wheel drive cars across all drive types to help you navigate the harsh weather conditions.

What is All-Wheel Drive?

All-wheel drive (AWD) vehicles send power to all four wheels to provide traction that’s indispensable in winter driving conditions. Pioneered by Audi and Subaru in the 1980s, it became an alternative to four-wheel-drive (4WD), which was only available for trucks and rugged SUVs. These two drive systems are commonly confused, but there are key differences between AWD and 4WD. Chief among them is the fact that AWD technology is always active and works seamlessly to provide added grip on slippery surfaces. It can be found across many vehicle types to provide all-weather driving confidence without buying a truck or an SUV.

If you want a vehicle that can handle ice and snow, here are the best AWD vehicles you can buy across a variety of vehicle segments.

Best AWD Cars (Non-Luxury)

Most mainstream cars come standard with front-wheel drive (FWD). The main difference between FWD and AWD is that the engine provides power to the front axle in front-wheel drive vehicles, while the engine provides power to the front and rear axles in all-wheel drive vehicles. Passenger cars used to be primarily FWD vehicles, but more and more AWD passenger cars have entered the market. These vehicles may come standard with AWD in the case of the Subaru Impreza, or as an optional variant like the Mazda 3.

To determine the best AWD cars, iSeeCars analyzed the cars that rank the highest on its quality analysis that takes into account long-term reliability, value retention, and highest average safety ratings from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). Based on these criteria, an iSeeCars Quality Score was assigned.

Best AWD Cars – iSeeCars Rank Model iSeeCars Quality Score (of 10) Average New Car Price Average 3-Year-Old Used Car Price 1 Toyota Camry 9.0 $24,970-$35,545 $22,430 2 Subaru Impreza 8.9 $18,795-$25,895 $18,902 3 Mazda Mazda3 8.9 $18,095-$32,600 $18,849 4 Subaru Legacy 8.5 $22,895-$36,145 $20,877 5 Nissan Altima 8.3 $24,350-$34,150 $18,832

Toyota Camry

iSeeCars Quality Score: 9.0

Reliability Score: 8.4

Value Retention Score: 8.6

Safety Score: 10.0

Average New Car Price: $24,970-$35,545

Average 3-Year-Old Used Car Price: $22,430

The popular Toyota Camry midsize sedan earns the top spot. The Camry offers a comfortable ride with plenty of legroom and headroom for passengers. Its standard infotainment features include: a 7-inch touch screen, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Amazon Alexa, Bluetooth, and a Wi-Fi hot spot. It also has a full suite of standard driver’s assistance features including lane keep assist, lane departure warning, automatic emergency braking, traffic sign recognition, and automatic high-beam headlights. All-wheel drive debuted for the car’s 2020 model year and is available on any of the vehicle’s trims when paired with its four-cylinder engine.

A new Toyota Camry costs between $24,970 and $35,545 and a three-year-old used Toyota Camry costs an average of $22,430.

Subaru Impreza

iSeeCars Quality Score: 8.9

Reliability Score: 7.9

Value Retention Score: 8.7

Safety Score: 10.0

Average New Car Price: $18,795-$25,895

Average 3-Year-Old Used Car Price: $18,902

The Subaru Impreza ranks second. Unlike other vehicles on the list, all-wheel drive comes standard on the Impreza. The Impreza achieves Subaru’s characteristic high safety score and includes standard safety features such as adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, forward collision warning, and automatic emergency braking.

A new Subaru Impreza costs between $18,795 and $25,895 and a three-year-old used Subaru Impreza costs an average of $18,902.

Mazda MAZDA3

iSeeCars Quality Score: 8.9

Reliability Score: 8.0

Value Retention Score: 8.6

Safety Score: 10.0

Average New Car Price: $18,095-$32,600

Average 3-Year-Old Used Car Price: $18,849

The Mazda MAZDA3 ranks third for consumers looking for a compact car with AWD. The versatile MAZDA3 is known for being fun to drive and achieves perfect safety scores. It’s important to note that the vehicle introduced AWD for its 2019 model year, so earlier used versions are all FWD. All-wheel drive is available for an added $1,400 on most trims except the 2.0 Sedan, 2.5 S Sedan, and 2.5 S Hatchback. The MAZDA3 offers a suite of standard safety features including automatic high-beam headlights, driver attention monitoring, adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, and rain-sensing windshield wipers.

A new Mazda MAZDA3 costs between $18,095 and $32,600 and a three-year-old used MAZDA3 costs an average of $18,849.

Subaru Legacy

iSeeCars Quality Score: 8.9

Reliability Score: 8.0

Value Retention Score: 8.6

Safety Score: 10.0

Average New Car Price: $22,895-$36,145

Average 3-Year-Old Used Car Price: $20,877

The Subaru Legacy midsize sedan ranks fourth. It features a spacious cabin with high-end materials and offers a comfortable ride. It comes standard with a number of safety features including adaptive cruise control, adaptive headlights, automatic high-beam headlights, forward collision warning, rear seat reminder, and lane keep assist. Like the Impreza, all-wheel drive comes standard.

A new Subaru Legacy costs between $22,895 and $36,145 and a three-year-old used Subaru Legacy costs an average of $20,877

Nissan Altima

iSeeCars Quality Score: 8.3

Reliability Score: 8.0

Value Retention Score: 7.0

Safety Score: 10

Average New Car Price: $19,404-$31,746

Average 3-Year-Old Used Car Price: $18,332

The Nissan Altima midsize sedan ranks fifth. It has a powerful engine and provides comfortable seating in a roomy cabin. The Altima comes standard with many high-tech features, including proximity keyless entry, remote start, and a voice command control system. Its standard safety features range from forward-collision warning to automatic emergency braking to driver drowsiness detection. Beginning with the 2019 model year, all-wheel drive comes standard on the vehicle’s top-level Platinum trim and is available in the SV, SR, and SL trims for an extra $1,400.

A new Nissan Altima costs between $19,404 and $31,746 and a three-year-old used Nissan Altima costs an average of $18,332.

Best AWD Luxury Cars

For consumers who want a luxury car, there are plenty of AWD models to choose from. These are the highest-rated:

Best AWD Luxury Cars Rank Luxury Car iSeeCars Quality Score (of 10) Average New Car Price Average 3-Year-Old Used Car Price 1 Lexus IS 350 8.9 $42,900-$44,900 $36,115 2 Audi S4 8.8 $49,900-$58,200 $40,978 3 Audi A4 8.5 $39,100-$49,800 $28,418 4 BMW 3 Series 8.4 $41,250-$56,700 $26,686 5 Audi S3 8.4 $43,000-$45,600 $35,873 6 Mercedes-Benz C-Class 8.1 $41,600-$76,200 $29,790

Lexus IS 350

iSeeCars Quality Score: 8.9

Reliability Score: 8.0

Value Retention Score: 8.7

Safety Score: 10.0

Average New Car Price: $42,900-$44,900

Average 3-Year-Old Used Car Price: $36,115

Earning top honors is the Lexus IS 350, which is the sportier version of the Lexus IS 300 sedan. All-wheel drive versions of the Lexus IS 350 feature a powerful 311-horsepower V6 engine that comes with a suite of active safety features including blind spot monitoring, rear cross traffic alert, adaptive cruise control, and automatic high-beam headlights.

A new Lexus IS 350 costs between $42,900 and $44,900, while a three-year-old used IS 350 costs an average of $36,115.

Audi S4

iSeeCars Quality Score: 8.8

Reliability Score: 7.9

Value Retention Score: 8.6

Safety Score: 10.0

Average New Car Price: $49,900-$52,200

Average 3-Year-Old Used Car Price: $40,978

Ranked second is the Audi S4, which is the performance variant of the Audi A4. It comes with a 349-horsepower turbocharged V6 engine and swiftly accelerates, with a 0 to 60 time of 4.4 seconds. All-wheel drive comes standard along with a suite of active safety features, including forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning, and automatic high beam LED headlights.

A new Audi S4 costs between $49,900 and $58,200, and a three-year-old used Audi S4 costs an average of $40,978.

Audi A4

iSeeCars Quality Score: 8.5

Reliability Score: 7.9

Value Retention Score: 7.5

Safety Score: 10.0

Average New Car Price: $39,100-$49,800

Average 3-Year-Old Used Car Price: $28,418

The Audi A4 luxury small car ranks third. Like its performance variant, it comes standard with all-wheel drive. It has a chic interior full of high-end materials, comfortable seats, and an intuitive infotainment system. The A4 also has the same suite of standard active safety features as the S4.

A new Audi A4 costs between $39,100 and $49,800, and a three-year-old used Audi A4 costs an average of $28,418.

BMW 3 Series

iSeeCars Quality Score: 8.4

Reliability Score: 8.0

Value Retention Score: 7.2

Safety Score: 10.0

Average New Car Price: $41,250-$56,700

Average 3-Year-Old Used Car Price: $26,686

The BMW 3-Series compact luxury car ranks fourth. The 3-Series is among the top-performing cars in the luxury small car class, and its sporty handling and comfortable seating make it a popular choice for those entering the luxury car market. Rear-wheel drive comes standard, but all-wheel drive is optional for $2,000. A new BMW 3 Series costs between $41,250 and $56,700. You can find a lightly-used BMW 3 Series for sale for an average price of $26,686.

Audi S3

iSeeCars Quality Score: 8.4

Reliability Score: 6.5

Value Retention Score: 7.0

Safety Score: 10.0

Average New Car Price: $43,000-$45,600

Average 3-Year-Old Used Car Price: $35,873

The Audi S3, which is the performance variant of Audi’s A3 subcompact luxury car, ranks fifth. The S3 offers a smooth and refined ride while confidently handling curves. It comes with standard safety features including forward collision warning and brake assist, and prepares for an imminent collision by closing the windows and sunroof, tightening seat belts, and activating hazard lights. The S3 has a 288-horsepower turbo-four engine powering its all-wheel drive system, which comes standard. A new Audi S3 costs between $43,000 and $45,600 and a three-year-old used Audi S3 costs an average of $35,873.

Mercedes-Benz C-Class

iSeeCars Quality Score: 8.1

Reliability Score: 7.7

Value Retention Score: 6.7

Safety Score: 10.0

Average New Car Price: $41,600-$76,200

Average 3-Year-Old Used Car Price: $29,790

The Mercedes-Benz C-Class luxury small car ranks sixth. The C-Class has one of the best interiors among its competition while providing a comfortable ride. Its standard features include synthetic leather upholstery, heated front seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, and a hands-free automatic trunk. All-wheel drive is optional for an additional $2,000, but comes standard on the AMG C 43 trim. A new Mercedes-Benz C-Class costs between $41,600 and $76,200 and a three-year-old used Mercedes-Benz C-Class costs an average of $29,790.

Best AWD SUVs

The most common segment to feature AWD vehicles is the SUV category. The following crossover SUVs are the highest-ranked vehicles on the market that offer all-wheel drive.

Best AWD SUVs – iSeeCars Rank Model iSeeCars Quality Score Average New Car Price Average 3 Yr. Old Used Car Price 1 Toyota Highlander 8.8 $34,910-$49,015 $31,801 2 Honda Pilot 8.8 $32,550-$50,220 $29,813 3 Subaru Outback 8.7 $26,795-$39,945 $25,468 4 Honda CR-V 8.7 $25,350-$35,150 $24,474 5 Subaru Forester 8.7 $24,795-$34,895 $23,752 6 Toyota RAV4 8.6 $26,150-$36,080 $22,823 7 Kia Sportage 8.4 $29,065-$39,940 $20,381

Toyota Highlander

iSeeCars Quality Score: 8.8

Reliability Score: 8.3

Value Retention Score: 8.3

Safety Score: 10.0

Average New Car Price: $34,901-$49,015

Average 3-Year-Old Used Car Price: $31,801

Ranked first is the Toyota Highlander. The Toyota Highlander is a reliable and capable crossover with a high-quality cabin and three spacious rows of seats. The Highlander comes standard with a suite of safety features including cross traffic alert, traffic sign recognition, lane departure warning, forward collision warning, and pedestrian detection. All Highlander trims come standard with front-wheel drive, but all-wheel drive can be added for $1,600 in lower trims and $1,950 on higher trims. A new Toyota Highlander costs between $34,910 and $49,015 and a three-year-old used Toyota Highlander costs an average of $31,801.

Honda Pilot

iSeeCars Quality Score: 8.8

Reliability Score: 8.6

Value Retention Score: 8.1

Safety Score: 9.6

Average New Car Price: $32,550-$50,220

Average 3-Year-Old Used Car Price: $29,813

The midsize Honda Pilot crossover ranks second. The Honda Pilot is a spacious three-row crossover SUV that appeals to those who want a family-friendly hauler but don’t require a full-size SUV. It’s available in all-wheel-drive or front-wheel drive and is a popular minivan alternative by offering seating for up to eight passengers. The Pilot’s Elite and Black Edition trims come standard with all-wheel drive, while AWD can be added to lower trims for $2,000. A new Honda Pilot costs between $32,550 and $50,220 and a three-year-old used Honda Pilot costs an average of $29,813.

Subaru Outback

iSeeCars Quality Score: 8.7

Reliability Score: 8.0

Value Retention Score: 8.1

Safety Score: 10.0

Average New Car Price: $26,795-$39,945

Average 3-Year-Old Used Car Price: $25,468

The Subaru Outback sport wagon offers standard all-wheel drive and provides cargo space typical of a compact SUV. It’s a dependable hauler for those who want the perks of an SUV with the driving dynamics of a car. It comes standard with all-wheel drive and a suite of safety features, including a rear-seat reminder, seat belt warning for rear passengers, steering-responsive automatic LED high-beam headlights, forward collision warning, and lane keep assist.

A new Subaru Outback costs between $26,795 and $39,945 and a three-year-old used Subaru Outback costs an average of $25,468.

Honda CR-V

iSeeCars Quality Score: 8.7

Reliability Score: 8.2

Value Retention Score: 8.3

Safety Score: 9.6

Average New Car Price: $25,350-$35,150

Average 3-Year-Old Used Car Price: $24,474

The compact Honda CR-V ranks fourth. The small crossover has above-average cargo and passenger space for its class. The CR-V earns excellent fuel economy for the class at 28 mpg in the city and 32 mpg on the highway. Front-wheel drive is standard in every model, and all-wheel drive is available for an added $1,500.

A new Honda CR-V costs between $25,350 and $35,150 and a three-year-old used Honda CR-V costs an average of $24,474.

Subaru Forester

iSeeCars Quality Score: 8.7

Reliability Score: 7.9

Value Retention Score: 8.1

Safety Score: 10.0

Average New Car Price: $24,795-$34,485

Average 3-Year-Old Used Car Price: $23,752

The compact Subaru Forester ranks fifth. The Forester leads the class in passenger and cargo room and is one of the only compact SUVs to come with standard all-wheel drive. It features a suite of standard driver assistance technology, including rear-seat reminder, adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, and lane departure warning. A new Subaru Forester costs between $24,795 and $34,895, and a three-year-old used Subaru Forester costs an average of $23,752.

Toyota RAV4

iSeeCars Quality Score: 8.6

Reliability Score: 7.9

Value Retention Score: 8.3

Safety Score: 9.7

Average New Car Price: $26,150-$36,080

Average 3-Year-Old Used Car Price: $22,823

The Toyota RAV4, which is the best-selling compact SUV in the United States, ranks sixth. The RAV4 has an upscale interior that offers above-average passenger and cargo space for the compact crossover SUV segment. The RAV4 offers more standard features than its competitors, including Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and pedestrian detection. The RAV4 has one engine choice, a 2.5-liter four-cylinder that makes it one of the most fuel-efficient vehicles in its class. All-wheel drive is standard on higher trims and can be added to lower trims for $1,400. A new Toyota RAV4 costs between $26,150 and $36,080, and a three-year-old used Toyota RAV4 costs an average of $22,823.

Kia Sportage

iSeeCars Quality Score: 8.4

Reliability Score: 7.5

Value Retention Score: 8.1

Safety Score: 9.6

Average New Car Price: $29,0650$39,940

Average 3-Year-Old Used Car Price: $20,381

The compact Kia Sportage ranks seventh. The 2021 Kia Sportage has a spacious cabin and provides a comfortable ride. The Sportage comes with driver assistance features including a rearview camera, forward collision warning, emergency braking, pedestrian detection, lane departure warning, and lane keep assist. All-wheel drive can be added to its LX, EX, and SX trim levels for $1,500, and it’s bundled with heated front seats for an additional $1,700 on the top S trim. A new Kia Sportage costs between $29,065 and $39,940, while a three-year-old used Kia Sportage costs an average of $20,381.

For a full list of AWD crossovers, check out our ranking of the Best Crossover SUVs.

Best AWD Luxury SUVs

For drivers who want something more upscale, these are the highest quality luxury crossover SUVs.

Best AWD SUVs – iSeeCars Rank Model iSeeCars Quality Score Average New Car Price Average 3 Yr. Old Used Car Price 1 Acura MDX 9.0 $46,900-$60,650 $33,667 2 Acura RDX 8.7 $38,400-$51,000 $26,382 3 Buick Enclave 8.6 $40,000-$56,000 $32,770 4 Lexus RX 350 8.5 $45,170-$52,450 $39,225 5 Audi Q7 8.3 $54,950-$72,000 $42,882 6 Buick Encore 8.3 $23,200-$25,220 $18,581 7 Volvo XC60 8.2 $41,700-$55,000 $36,699

Acura MDX

iSeeCars Quality Score: 9.0

Reliability Score: 8.8

Value Retention Score: 8.1

Safety Score: 10

Average New Car Price: $46,900-$60,650

Average 3-Year-Old Used Car Price: $33,667

The Acura MDX midsize SUV earns the top spot and debuts an all-new version for 2022 after skipping the 2021 model year. It has a capable 290 horsepower V6 engine and offers spacious seating for up to seven passengers. The redesigned MDX provides more cargo and passenger space than the previous generation and comes with more standard features, including a rear-seat reminder and wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. It also has new standard driver assistance features like blindspot monitoring, drowsiness monitoring, and rear cross traffic alert. The MDX comes standard with rear-wheel drive, but all-wheel drive can be added for $2,000.

A new Acura MDX costs between $46,900 and $60,650, and a three-year-old used Acura MDX costs an average of $33,667.

Acura RDX

iSeeCars Quality Score: 8.7

Reliability Score: 7.7

Value Retention Score: 8.5

Safety Score: 10.0

Average New Car Price: $38,400-$51,000

Average 3-Year-Old Used Car Price: $26,382

The Acura RDX compact SUV offers a comfortable interior and sharp driving dynamics. The RDX has a 272-horsepower 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine, a 10-speed automatic transmission, and comes standard with front-wheel drive. All-wheel drive is available for $2,000. It has standard driver assistance features including adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, lane keep assist, and automatic high beam assist.

A new Acura RDX costs between $38,400 and $51,000 and a three-year-old used Acura RDX costs an average of $26,382.

Buick Enclave

iSeeCars Quality Score: 8.6

Reliability Score: 8.3

Value Retention Score: 7.5

Safety Score: 10.0

Average New Car Price: $40,000-$56,000

Average 3-Year-Old Used Car Price: $32,770

Ranked third is the Buick Enclave midsize SUV. It comes with a powerful 3.6-liter V6 engine and offers a smooth ride. It also has more cargo space than most vehicles in its class and maximizes its cargo capacity with 3.1 cubic feet of storage under the floor. All-wheel drive is available on all trim levels except the base trim for an additional $2,000. A new Buick Enclave costs between $40,000 and $56,000 and a three-year-old used Buick Enclave costs an average of $32,770.

Lexus RX 350

iSeeCars Quality Score: 8.5

Reliability Score: 8.1

Value Retention Score: 7.5

Safety Score: 8.6

Average New Car Price: $46,994-$61,289

Average 3-Year-Old Used Car Price: $39,225

The Lexus RX 350 midsize SUV ranks fourth and represents the luxury brand’s reputation for quality and reliability. It comes with a long list of standard features like synthetic leather, dual-zone climate control, auto-dimming mirrors, and a power liftgate, to name a few. It also has a suite of standard safety features like forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, pedestrian detection, and lane keep assist. All-wheel drive is available for an additional $1,400. A new Lexus RX 350 costs between $46,994 and $61,289, and a three-year-old used Lexus RX 350 costs an average of $39,225.

Audi Q7

iSeeCars Quality Score: 8.3

Reliability Score: 7.6

Value Retention Score: 7.4

Safety Score: 10.0

Average New Car Price: $54,950-$72,000

Average 3-Year-Old Used Car Price: $42,882

The Audi Q7 midsize luxury SUV ranks fifth. The Audi Q7 had a handsome cabin filled with upscale materials and cutting-edge technology, including an upper and lower touchscreen infotainment system and Audi’s Virtual Cockpit. It comes standard with all-wheel drive. It has a number of turbocharged engine options and provides engaging driving dynamics.

A new Audi Q7 costs between $54,950 and $72,000, and a three-year-old used Audi Q7 costs an average of $42,882.

Buick Encore

iSeeCars Quality Score: 8.3

Reliability Score: 6.2

Value Retention Score: 8.6

Safety Score: 10.0

Average New Car Price: $23,200-$25,220

Average 3-Year-Old Used Car Price: $18,581

The Buick Encore subcompact SUV ranks sixth. The Encore provides a comfortable ride and has above-average cargo space for the class. All-wheel drive is not available on the base trim but can be added to the Preferred trim for an additional $620. A new Buick Encore costs between $23,200 and $25,220 and a three-year-old used Buick Encore costs an average of $18,581.

Volvo XC60

iSeeCars Quality Score: 8.2

Reliability Score: 7.6

Value Retention Score: 6.9

Safety Score: 10.0

Average New Car Price: $41,700-$55,000

Average 3-Year-Old Used Car Price: $36,699

The Volvo XC60 compact SUV ranks seventh. The XC60 has three powertrain options, including a plug-in hybrid, and it delivers a smooth ride. The XC60 also has a handsome and comfortable interior that offers ample cargo space. It comes with an impressive list of standard features, including dual-zone automatic climate control and a panoramic sunroof, and has driver assistance features including driver drowsiness monitoring, forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, traffic sign recognition, rear collision warning, and rear cross traffic alert. A new Volvo XC60 costs between $41,700 and $55,000 and a three-year-old used Volvo XC60 costs an average of $36,699.

For a full list of AWD crossovers, check out our ranking of the Best Luxury Crossover SUVs.

Best AWD Sports Cars

Although uncommon, all-wheel drive is also present in the sports car segment. Here are the best all-wheel drive sports cars.

Best AWD Sports Cars – iSeeCars Rank Sports Car iSeeCars Quality Score Average New Car Price Average 3 Yr. Old Used Car Price 1 Dodge Challenger 8.0 $28,295-$79,595 $34,595 2 Nissan GTR 7.0 $113,520-$210,740 $127,172

Dodge Challenger

iSeeCars Quality Score: 8.0

Reliability Score: 8.0

Value Retention Score: 8.0

Safety Score: 10.0

Average New Car Price: $28,295-$79,595

Average 3-Year-Old Used Car Price: $34,595

The muscular Dodge Challenger ranks first. The Challenger is among the best sports cars you can buy and comes standard with a powerful 3.6-liter six-cylinder engine that produces 303 horsepower and 268 pound-feet of torque. It also has five V8 engine options, topping out with its 6.2-liter supercharged Hemi V8 with 807 horsepower and 707 pound-feet of torque. The Challenger is one of the few sports cars available with all-wheel drive, though it’s only available in its SXT and GT trims with the base V6 engine for an additional $3,000.

A new Dodge Challenger costs between $28,295 and $79,595, and a three-year-old used Dodge Challenger costs an average of $34,595.

Nissan GT-R

iSeeCars Quality Score: 7.1

Reliability Score: 5.8

Value Retention Score: 8.3

Safety Score: N/A

Average New Car Price: $113,520-$210,740

Average 3-Year-Old Used Car Price: $127,172

Ranked second is the Nissan GT-R, which comes with a turbo v6 engine and standard all-wheel drive. The four-seater supercar has two powerful engine options: a 566-horsepower twin-turbo V6 and an upgraded version with 600 horsepower. The GT-R has a zero-to-60 time of 2.9 seconds. A new Nissan GT-R costs between $113,520 and $210,740, and a three-year-old used Nissan GT-R costs an average of $127,172.

Best AWD Luxury Sports Cars

All-wheel drive is also available on these sports cars from luxury automakers.

Best AWD Sports Cars (Luxury) – iSeeCars Rank Sports Car iSeeCars Quality Score Average New Car Price Average 3 Yr. Old Used Car Price 1 Porsche 911 8.4 $112,000-$216,300 $174,939 2 Audi R8 7.9 $154,900-$208,100 $155,540 3 Audi S5 7.3 $60,600-$68,700 $41,285

Porsche 911

iSeeCars Quality Score: 8.4

Reliability Score: 8.1

Value Retention Score: 8.7

Safety Score: N/A

Average New Car Price: $112,000-$216,300

Average 3-Year-Old Used Car Price: $174,939

The iconic German sports car, the Porsche 911, ranks first. The 911 comes standard with rear-wheel drive, but all-wheel drive is available on the Carrera 4, Carrera 4S, Turbo, and Turbo S trims. The Porsche 911 features a high-end interior and has the latest technology and safety features. The base 911 offers a 379-horsepower 3.0-liter twin-turbo flat-six engine. The most powerful engine choice comes with the Turbo S, which has a 3.8-liter twin-turbo flat-six engine with 640 horsepower.

A new Porsche 911 costs between $112,000 and $216,300, and a three-year-old used Porsche 911 costs an average of $174,939.

Audi R8

iSeeCars Quality Score: 7.3

Reliability Score: 6.7

Value Retention Score: 7.9

Safety Score: N/A

Average New Car Price: $154,900-$208,100

Average 3-Year-Old Used Car Price: $155,540

The Audi R8 ranks second. It comes with a base V10 engine that produces either 532 horsepower or 602 horsepower depending on trim. The supercar accelerates briskly, going from zero to 60 in just 3.5 seconds. The R8 features precise handling, comfortable ride quality, and a roomy high-end interior.

A new Audi R8 costs between $154,900 and $208,100 and a three-year-old used Audi R8 costs an average of $155,540.

Audi S5

iSeeCars Quality Score: 7.1

Reliability Score: 8.1

Value Retention Score: 6.1

Safety Score: N/A

Average New Car Price: $60,600-$68,700

Average 3-Year-Old Used Car Price: $41,285

The Audi S5 is the performance version of the Audi A5 small luxury car. The Audi S5 has a sophisticated interior with a lot of high-end materials and comes standard with leather upholstery and power-adjustable heated front seats. The Audi S5 has a 349-horsepower turbocharged V6 engine that can reach 155 mph.

A new Audi S5 costs between $60,600 and $68,700 and a three-year-old used Audi S5 costs an average of $41,285.

Best All-Wheel Drive Hybrids

For those looking for more efficient all-wheel drive vehicles, here are the best AWD hybrids.

Best AWD Hybrids – iSeeCars Rank Sports Car iSeeCars Quality Score Average New Car Price Average 3 Yr. Old Used Car Price 1 Toyota Highlander Hybrid 9.2 $38,510-$50,415 $35,960 2 Toyota Prius 8.8 $24,525-$32,650 $20,744 3 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 8.3 $28,650-$37,180 $26,509

Toyota Highlander Hybrid

iSeeCars Quality Score: 9.2

Reliability Score: 8.9

Value Retention Score: 8.6

Safety Score: 10.0

Average New Car Price: $38,510-$50,415

Average 3-Year-Old Used Car Price: $35,960

Ranked first is the Toyota Highlander Hybrid midsize SUV. The Highlander Hybrid offers the same features and drive quality as its non-hybrid equivalent, but gets improved mpg at 36 mpg in the city and 35 mpg on the highway.

A new Toyota Highlander Hybrid costs between $38,510 and $50,415, and a three-year-old used Toyota Highlander Hybrid costs an average of $35,960.

Toyota Prius

iSeeCars Quality Score: 8.8

Reliability Score: 8.8

Value Retention Score: 8.0

Safety Score: 9.6

Average New Car Price: $24,845-$32,927

Average 3-Year-Old Used Car Price: $21,576

The Toyota Prius ranks second. Its hatchback design gives it more cargo space than its competitors and makes it a practical choice for drivers who want an efficient family vehicle. The Prius gets up to 58 mpg city and 53 mpg highway, among the highest fuel-efficiency ratings for its class.

A new Toyota Prius costs between $24,845 and $32,927, and a three-year-old used Toyota Prius costs an average of $21,576.

Toyota RAV4 Hybrid

iSeeCars Quality Score: 8.3

Reliability Score: 5.8

Value Retention Score: 9.0

Safety Score: 10.0

Average New Car Price: $28,650-$37,180

Average 3-Year-Old Used Car Price: $26,509

Ranked third is the Toyota RAV4 Hybrid compact SUV. The RAV4 Hybrid provides the same features as its non-hybrid equivalent but earns a more efficient 41 mpg in the city and 38 mpg on the highway. A new Toyota RAV4 Hybrid costs between $28,650 and $37,180, and a three-year-old used Toyota RAV4 Hybrid costs an average of $26,509.

Best All-Wheel Drive Electric Vehicles

For even more efficiency, here are the best all-wheel drive electric vehicles.

Best AWD Electric Vehicles Rank Sports Car iSeeCars Quality Score Average New Car Price Average 3 Yr. Old Used Car Price 1 Tesla Model 3 9.0 $37,990-$54,990 $41,639 2 Tesla Model S 8.8 $69,420-$91,990 $58,666 3 Tesla Model X 8.5 $79,990-$99,990 $72,183

Tesla Model 3

iSeeCars Quality Score: 9.0

Reliability Score: 7.8

Value Retention Score: 9.2

Safety Score: 10.0

Average New Car Price: $37,990-$54,990

Average 3-Year-Old Used Car Price: $41,639

The Tesla Model 3 ranks first. The Model 3 is fun to drive and handles like a sports car. Its base model can go from zero to 60 in 5.3 seconds and reaches a top speed of 140 mph. It eases range anxiety with an all-electric range of 264 for its Standard Range Plus trim and tops out at 353 miles for the Long Range.

A new Tesla Model 3 costs between $37,990 and $54,990, while a three-year-old used Tesla Model 3 costs an average of $41,639.

Tesla Model S

iSeeCars Quality Score: 8.8

Reliability Score: 8.3

Value Retention Score: 8.0

Safety Score: 10.0

Average New Car Price: $69,420-$91,900

Average 3-Year-Old Used Car Price: $58,666

The Tesla Model S is an electric car with sedan practicality and the performance of a sports car. It offers rapid acceleration and can go from 0 to 60 in 2.3 seconds. The base Model S can travel 390 miles on a single charge, which is the best in its class. It also offers cutting-edge technology features that can remain current thanks to over-the-air software updates.

A new Tesla Model S costs between $69,420 and $91,900. A three-year-old used Tesla Model S costs an average of $58,666.

Tesla Model X

iSeeCars Quality Score: 8.5

Reliability Score: 6.9

Value Retention Score: 8.6

Safety Score: 10.0

Average New Car Price: $79,990-$99,900

Average 3-Year-Old Used Car Price: $72,183

The Tesla Model X SUV ranks third. It provides over 300 miles of all-electric range and has a spacious, sleek cabin that can fit up to seven passengers. It also features state-of-the-art technology with its 17-inch touchscreen infotainment screen and has a full suite of driver assistance features, including collision warning, automatic emergency braking, blind spot monitoring, a surround-view parking camera system, and automatic high-beam headlights.

A new Tesla Model X costs between $79,990 and $99,900, and a three-year-old used Tesla Model X costs an average of $72,183.

Best AWD Systems

All-wheel drive technology varies by automaker. Here are examples of three of the best systems available.

Audi

With origins dating back to World War II, Audi’s Quattro system is now in its seventh generation. The fifth generation pioneered “torque vectoring,” which allocates torque across the rear axle based on available traction. The sixth generation furthered that technology with the introduction of a new “Crown Gear” differential, which allows up to 70% of the torque to be distributed to the front wheels and up to 85% to the rear wheels. It also helps the computer system better control traction-slip situations when cornering and braking.

Subaru

Subaru’s Symmetrical AWD system has been around for over forty years. With the absence of the extra drive shaft of FWD-based or RWD-based all-wheel-drive systems, the Symmetrical system disperses energy more efficiently. This creates better handling, acceleration, and control. The Subaru system provides power to the wheels using fewer components while offering excellent distribution of that power. This leads to better balance, quicker response to traction loss, and more dynamic acceleration, all in a more efficient manner.

Acura

Designed and engineered at Honda Motor Company, Acura’s Super Handling-All Wheel Drive (SH-AWD) system allows torque to be continuously distributed in a ratio of 70% front/30% rear, or vice versa based on traction needs. It also disperses up to 90% of available torque to the front wheels during normal cruising. This provides front-wheel-drive-like fuel efficiency during normal operation, or up to 100% of the torque to the rear axle and applied to the rear wheels as needed based on available traction. This helps the driver in the event of potential slippage.

Bottom Line

If you want an AWD vehicle, there are a variety of all-wheel drive vehicles across multiple segments to suit your needs. While AWD vehicles are better in inclement weather, there are trade-offs, including higher prices and decreased fuel efficiency. Make sure you do your research to determine which drive type is best for your needs.

If you’re interested in a new or used AWD car, be sure to check out iSeeCars’ award-winning car search engine. It uses advanced algorithms to help shoppers find the best car deals and provides key insights and valuable resources, like the iSeeCars free VIN check report and Best Cars rankings. Filter by price, fuel economy, drive type, and other parameters to find your next vehicle.

This article originally appeared on iSeeCars.com.