FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Why wait till 2024 for the Olympics, when the Senior Games are here? The 2023 Senior Games kicks off, involving Fort Wayne’s senior community with every game.

Josh Ogle with the Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation sat down with WANE 15 to discuss what games will be offered and how seniors can get involved.

Senior Games runs from June 3 to July 6 across Fort Wayne.

Recreational, competitive and board games are played; plus many more. To get involved with senior games, either as a participant or volunteer, click here for more information.