The 2021 inauguration will go down in history, what will key takeaways be in the future?

An American flag flies at the U.S. Capitol before the 59th Presidential Inauguration in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The 59th inauguration of a United States president will go down in the history books. Many traditions will not happen, and possibly a new tradition will be started.

The first big difference is Inauguration Day events. There will be no giant parade, inaugural balls will be held virtually, and many locations around the Capitol are closed to the public. Guests will be socially distanced, as the inauguration will happen during the middle of a pandemic.

Another notable difference is President Donald Trump will not be in attendance. President Trump left the White House Wednesday morning before any of the events started. The Associated Press does report the president left a note for President-elect Joe Biden. That will be a tradition that still stands.

With President Trump’s departure, it will be the first time since 1869 we will not see an image of an outgoing and incoming president at the same time.

The country will see another first when Kamala Harris is sworn-in as vice president. She will be the first woman and person of color to hold the office.

Another tradition that will still stand is some former presidents will be in attendance. Former presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton are expected to be there. Vice President Mike Pence will also attend.

A new tradition that will possibly start is newly inaugurated President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will travel to Arlington National Cemetery to lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

As for other moments that could go down in history, that will have to wait until the inauguration happens. Typically, performers of the inauguration bring on memorable moments.

Here are some memorable moments of past inaugurations:

John F. Kennedy’s quote, 1961, “Ask not what your country can do for you, but what you can do for your country.”

Franklin D. Roosevelt’s quote, 1933, “Let me assert my firm belief that the only thing we have to fear is fear itself.”

Maya Angelou’s poem, On the Pulse of Morning, Bill Clinton’s 1993 inauguration

Aretha Franklin’s performance, Barack Obama’s 2009 inauguration

