ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Saturday families are encouraged to attend the Allen County Public Safety Fair to learn more about procedures in the case of emergencies.

The purpose of the fair is to give all members of the family a plan to use in case of an emergency. The event is free and uses hands-on activities with safety personnel and vehicles to help develop safety plans.

You can find different businesses and organizations such as TRAA, Lutheran Trauma Services, Homeland Security and more.

WANE 15’s own Chief Meteorologist Nicholas Ferreri will also be there along with the green screen for kids to practice their weather forecasting.

The fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Public Safety Academy at 7602 Patriot Crossing.