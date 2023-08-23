FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A donut chain that first opened for business in Houston back in 1936 is looking to expand into the Midwest.

Shipley Do-Nuts currently operates more than 340 stores across 12 states and it’s offering an incentive for potential franchise owners.

“Opening up territories in the Midwest and offering incentives for potential new franchisees is part of our strategic growth plan to expand the brand nationwide, tackling one region at a time to build awareness and density before expanding further,” said Shipley Do-Nuts CEO Flynn Dekker.

Franchises are available in more than a dozen Indiana cities, including Fort Wayne.

Single-unit franchisees who open their shop within 14 months of executing their agreements will pay reduced royalties of 1% of gross receipts for a year. Multi-unit franchisees who open more than one shop within a specified time frame will get a reduction in royalties for a year and 50% off the franchise fee.

Shipley offers more than 60 varieties of donuts and kolaches along with coffee and other beverages.