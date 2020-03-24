Tents set up outside Ohio medical facility in case of COVID-19 surge

Tents are set up outside Mercer Health E.R. in case of COVID-19 outbreak. Photo courtesy of Celina Police Department.

COLDWATER, Ohio – Celina Public Works employees started setting up tents at Mercer Health E.R. in Coldwater, Ohio according to a post on the Celina Police Department’s Facebook page.

The tents were obtained by the Celina Police Department from the U.S. Military through the LESO program to reutilize, transfer or donate military surplus items.

Celina Tent did provide technical support as the tents were originally manufactured by them.

The project should be completed tomorrow, providing space to pre-screen and possibly treat patients in the event hospital gets a surge from the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the post.

The LESO program was used to get equipment to help build the law enforcement training range and the truck used to rescue several persons who had driven into high water last year.

Officials said they are happy to continue to serve not only Celina but the surrounding communities as well by providing these tents to the hospital and add that they hope (the tents) never need to be used.