FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Indiana Department of Transportation will temporarily close an I-469 on-ramp for pavement patching.

Starting Monday crews will close the on-ramp from State Road 37 to northbound I-469. The work is expected to be completed by Tuesday, Nov. 14, as weather permits.

Drivers looking to access northbound I-469 during this time will need to seek an alternate route.