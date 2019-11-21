Teens looking to help homeless for the holidays

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne teen is looking to make the holidays happier for the city’s homeless population.

Snider and Career Academy student Amber Amos, 16, and her friend D’Asia Geiger are looking to raise $5,000 before Christmas in order to buy blankets, toiletries, and food. They plan on passing the care packages out in different spots around the city. Amos said she got the idea while speaking to a teacher at Career Academy.

“I just want to make sure that the homeless are celebrating the holidays just like we are,” said Amos. “I’m thankful for everything I have. There’s been a lot of times where I haven’t had anything so I know how it feels and I just want to make sure that everybody has a warm and safe holiday.”

A GoFundMe has been set up and will remain open until a few days before Christmas. Amos said once they have the packages assembled they will drive to different spots around the city and pass them out to people in need.

