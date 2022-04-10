LIMA, Ohio (WANE) Early Sunday morning, 3 teenagers and a 20-year-old were driving on Interstate 75 when they drove off the left side of the roadway, struck a drainage culvert, and overturned.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, 15 year-old Cameron Streibel was driving the GMC Terrain and Colton Bonen, 17, was in the passengers seat. Harley Sharp, 19, and William Morgan, 20, were in the backseat.

Streibel and 2 of the 3 passengers were ejected from the car when it crashed. Colton Bonen was pronounced dead at the scene.

Streibel was brought to a hospital for life-threatening injuries. Sharp and Morgan were hospitalized for serious injuries.

Ohio State Highway Patrol say alcohol and drugs are a suspected factor in the crash. None of the people in the car were wearing seatbelts.